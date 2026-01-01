Brush strips set | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-368.0High-quality brush strip set for when the bristles on the XXL crevice brush are worn out. Simply remove the worn brush strip and insert a new one.
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
156 x 18 x 25
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas