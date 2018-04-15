The car brush set is the perfect kit which includes two suction brushes, one with hard and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles ensures thorough cleaning of upholstered and carpeted surfaces (for example foot mats and car seats). The soft bristle brush allows gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces (for example dashboards and centre consoles). The car brush set is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacs.