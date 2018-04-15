Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Two Kärcher vacuum cleaner brush attachments, one with white bristles and the other with brown bristles, on a white background.

    Car brush set

    Part number: 2.863-221.0

    The car brush set allows through car interior cleaning that is perfect for any material inside your car. From dashboards to foot mats and upholstered surfaces.

    Car brush set