Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-360.0Mildly alkaline, rich foam car shampoo in a 5 litre container for a thorough car wash. Powerful and efficient. No hazardous content. Gentle on the environment and on your paint
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
190 x 140 x 250
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas
Car Shampoo 3-in-1 RM 619, 5l