☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Crevice brush set | Kärcher

    Four black Kärcher brush attachments arranged diagonally on a white background.

    Crevice brush set

    Part number: 2.863-324.0

    Effortless and efficient crevice cleaning, all without chemicals: The practical crevice brush set comprises four black sets of crevice bristles and is perfect for cleaning tile joints.