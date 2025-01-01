Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.642-729.0The Dirt Blaster is the most powerful rotary nozzle for Kärcher K7 pressure washers. For particularly stubborn dirt on stone paving or walls.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
450 x 41 x 41
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
Dirt Blaster for K7, DB180