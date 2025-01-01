Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Electric wiping mop
Part number: 1.056-312.0Lightweight, cordless and convenient, the Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop makes light work of cleaning all your sealed hard floors, including laminate, wood, tile and stone.
Battery powered device
1
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
120 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Area performance per battery charge (m²)
60
Tank capacity fresh water (ml)
360
Tank capacity dirt water (ml)
140
Roller working width (mm)
300
Drying time of cleaned floor (min)
2
Battery voltage (V)
7.2 - 7.4
Battery capacity (Ah)
2.5
Battery running time (min)
20
Battery charging time (h)
4
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
305 x 226 x 1220
* The EWM 2 achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional wiping mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas
EWM 2