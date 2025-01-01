Lightweight and convenient, the Kärcher EWM 2 Electric Wipe Mop makes light work of wiping all your sealed hard floors, including laminate, wood, tile and stone. With no cables to worry about, you have complete freedom to clean all around the house, quickly and efficiently. Designed to let you clean right up to skirting boards and around furniture, this machine leaves your floors dry in just two minutes and gives you 20 minutes of powerful cleaning on one charge. As you move across the room, the EWM’s super-absorbent rollers pick up all of the dirty water and debris, it is then removed into a separate dirty water tank, meaning fresh water stays clean as it's fed onto the self-rotating rollers - much more hygienic than a mop and bucket. Add our specially formulated detergent to the clean water tank for even better dirt removal and a fresh beeswax or citrus scent. When you're done, simply store the machine on the docking station and pop the rollers into the washing machine to clean them ready for next time.

Removes spills and dried on liquid. A more hygienic clean, replacing the traditional mop and bucket Cleans right up to the edge. Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. Slim line product design with integrated swivel joint Effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects, cleaning right up to the edges. Lightweight machine for an effortless clean. Compact storage. Suitable for all sealed hard floors (e.g. sealed, oiled, waxed parquet, laminate, tiles, PVC, vinyl) The combination of the dirty water removal blades and super absorbent microfibre rollers leave your floors dry in just 2 minutes. Wide range of cleaning agents and care products for all types of floors. Powerful lithium-ion battery that cleans for up to 20 minutes in just one charge. Cordless freedom around the home Plan your cleaning task confidently and effectively thanks to the LED display. Included Cleaning / Docking Station Practical storage and parking of your device and rollers.