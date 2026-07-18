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    FJ 24 Handheld Foam Nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a grey detergent container and black nozzle, featuring a yellow adjustment dial.

    FJ 24 Handheld Foam Nozzle

    Part number: 2.644-135.0

    The FJ 24 Handheld foam nozzle is the perfect addition to your Kärcher Handheld Cleaner, allowing you to add a layer of foamy detergent with the minimum of effort and fuss.