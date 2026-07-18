FJ 24 Handheld Foam Nozzle | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.644-135.0The FJ 24 Handheld foam nozzle is the perfect addition to your Kärcher Handheld Cleaner, allowing you to add a layer of foamy detergent with the minimum of effort and fuss.
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
205 x 93 x 132
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas