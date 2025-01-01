Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Stack of four white Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with black plastic connectors.

    Fleece Filter Bags 4PC (KFI 487)

    Part number: 2.863-006.0

    Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags with a high dust retention rate. Suitable for Kärcher WD 4-6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners.