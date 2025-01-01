Spring Sale: Save €100 on the RCV3 Robot Vac! SHOP NOW ❯

    Kärcher foam nozzle attached to a bottle of Ultra Foam Cleaner, featuring a car image and "Bring Back the Wow" text.

    Foam nozzle Connect 'n' Clean FJ10 C Ultra Foam Cleaner 1L

    Part number: 2.643-143.0

    The Kärcher Ultra Foam Detergent & FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle is the most effective way to apply deteregent. Allowing you to switch between detergents for different tasks.

