Foam nozzle Connect 'n' Clean FJ10 C Ultra Foam Cleaner 1L

Part number: 2.643-143.0The Kärcher Ultra Foam Detergent & FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle is the most effective way to apply deteregent. Allowing you to switch between detergents for different tasks.
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
102 x 201 x 260
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
