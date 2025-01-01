Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with a black nozzle and grip, set against a white background.

    Full Control Dirt Blaster for K4 - K5, DB145

    Part number: 2.642-728.0

    The Dirt Blaster for power washers in the K4 - K5 range. This spray lance is suitable for use on particularly stubborn dirt like mossy pavements or house walls.

