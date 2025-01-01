Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.642-728.0The Dirt Blaster for power washers in the K4 - K5 range. This spray lance is suitable for use on particularly stubborn dirt like mossy pavements or house walls.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
450 x 41 x 41
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Full Control Dirt Blaster for K4 - K5, DB145