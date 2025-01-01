Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.643-634.0New Full Control trigger gun comes with an LED display to guide you to the correct pressure setting for the surface you are trying to clean. Helping you achieve the best results for your home.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
552 x 43 x 223
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
