    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black and yellow design, featuring a textured grip and a prominent logo.

    Full Control Trigger Gun

    Part number: 2.643-634.0

    New Full Control trigger gun comes with an LED display to guide you to the correct pressure setting for the surface you are trying to clean. Helping you achieve the best results for your home.