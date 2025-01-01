The new Full Control trigger gun from Kärcher places the control in your hands, helping you achieve the best results for your home. The LED display guides you through the different pressure settings of your pressure washer until you find the correct one for your surface. Simply twist your vario spray lance up through the settings, starting with Mix, which allows you to pull detergent through your pressure washer. Up through Soft, Medium and Hard. This trigger gun comes with the quick connect system and is compatible with the K5 to K5 Full Control pressure washers.

Easy-to-read LED display for indicating the pressure levels and detergent mode For easy selection of the best pressure setting for the surface you are trying to clean. Quick connect connector Quick connect system for easy connection to the gun and high-pressure hose. Bayonet connection Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected. Low pressure detergent application Easy application of detergent. Childproof safety lock Locks the trigger gun off.