Fur cleaning brush | Kärcher

With the fur-cleaning brush, you can easily brush stubborn dirt out of your animal's fur. The soft rubber material is flexible and adapts to the animal, while the stainless steel prongs with nubs ensure brushing is pleasant for your animal. The hand strap can be adjusted to make brushing easy.

Fur cleaning brush Removes stubborn dirt from your animal's fur. Stainless steel prongs with nubs Comfortable for your pet. Adjustable hand strap Adjustable for different operators.