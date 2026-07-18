Garment Steamer Attachment | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.863-332.0The steam straightener is a steamer attachment, suitable for all Kärcher steam cleaners. Smooths out creases in garments using steam for effective results. Also ideal for freshening up other textiles.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
136 x 103 x 92
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas