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    Garment Steamer Attachment | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner nozzle, black with yellow accent, featuring a vented front and ergonomic design.

    Garment Steamer Attachment

    Part number: 2.863-332.0

    The steam straightener is a steamer attachment, suitable for all Kärcher steam cleaners. Smooths out creases in garments using steam for effective results. Also ideal for freshening up other textiles.