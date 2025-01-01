Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.643-585.0The new Kärcher anti-twist high-pressure hose makes working with your pressure washer that much easier. Thanks to the anti-twist system knots in the high-pressure hose untie themselves.
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Max. Pressure (MPa)
18
Length (m)
10
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
245 x 245 x 65
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
H 10 Q PremiumFlex Anti-Twist