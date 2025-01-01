Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Coiled grey Kärcher high-pressure hose with black and gold connectors on each end.

    H 10 Q PremiumFlex Anti-Twist

    Part number: 2.643-585.0

    The new Kärcher anti-twist high-pressure hose makes working with your pressure washer that much easier. Thanks to the anti-twist system knots in the high-pressure hose untie themselves.

