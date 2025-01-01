H 10 Q PremiumFlex Anti-Twist

The Kärcher anti-twist high-pressure hose makes working with your pressure washer simple. Due to the innovative patented anti-twist feature, knots in the high pressure hose untie themselves. This means when working with your pressure washer you have access to the full length of your high-pressure hose. This 10m hose comes with a quick connect system and is compatible with all Kärcher K2-K7 pressure washers.

10m replacement hose Greater working radius. Quick connect connector The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort. Anti-twist system No more tripping hazards: the hose does not twist and remains flexible for every application.