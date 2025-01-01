Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.641-710.0High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K2 – K7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect connector.
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Max. Pressure (bar)
180
Length (m)
10
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
240 x 240 x 85
High-pressure extension hose, 10 m, K2 - K7 (for gun model "Best").