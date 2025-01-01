Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on both ends, set against a white background.

    High-pressure extension hose, 10 m, K2 - K7 (for gun model "Best").

    Part number: 2.641-710.0

    High-pressure extension hose for greater flexibility. 10 m robust DN 8 quality hose for durability. For K2 – K7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect connector.

