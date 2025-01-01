Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher hose connector with black, grey, and yellow design, featuring textured grip and branded logo.

    High pressure hose couplings

    Part number: 2.645-195.0

    High pressure hose couplings from Kärcher are universal and connect all standard hose pipe series, helping you achieve the best results for your garden.

