    Hose storage

    Stowed away and easily within reach. Kärcher hose storage products such as hose boxes, hose trolleys, hose reels and hose hangers give hoses a safe and clean home. This prevents any unnecessary tripping hazards, and you no longer have the tedious task of pulling and tugging hoses around.

    YOUR GARDEN. YOUR MASTERPIECE.

    You never know when inspiration will strike. But with Kärcher hose storage, you have the tools at hand to make your floral masterpiece blossom. In an aesthetic design, without stealing the show from your little piece of paradise. Robust and timeless, to last through the ages. Kärcher hose storage. For more creativity in the garden and less chaos when watering.

    Hose boxes

    HBX 5.35 Automatic hose box

    Always perfectly stowed away: the stylish hose box is mounted on the wall to save space and is connected to the tap with a connection hose. Thanks to the wall bracket, the hose box can even be swivelled through more than 180° and therefore effortlessly reaches every corner of the garden. The garden hose is easy to extend to its maximum length. There are corresponding locking stages, and the hose engages fully automatically at short intervals. Gently pulling on the end of the hose releases the locking mechanism so that the hose retracts automatically and in a controlled manner, without kinks or knots. The hose box also scores points with FlexChange, an innovative mounting system for easily switching the hose box between the wall bracket and the optionally available hose spike. The wall bracket is also removable and has slots for nozzles and watering accessories. The hose box is also UV- and frost-resistant and can therefore be placed on the wall of your house all year round.

    Ergonomic carrying handle

    The ergonomic carrying handle makes it easy to transport the hose box with one hand.

    Integrated hose brake

    The automatic hose retraction is combined with a hose brake so that the hose is automatically wound back into the hose box in a slow and controlled manner.

    Hose retractor and hose guide

    Pull briefly on the end of the hose and the hose retractor will retract the hose fully automatically. Maximum comfort without knots, cranks or getting your hands dirty. The integrated hose guide ensures even, guided hose retraction.

    Hose outlet on the underside of the box

    For better protection from the weather and a longer lifetime.

    FlexChange

    No screws, no tools, no stress: with the unique Kärcher FlexChange system, the hose box can be removed from the wall bracket or hose spike in seconds (e.g. in winter). Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.

    180° application

    Mounted on the wall bracket, the hose box can be swivelled through over 180°. This allows maximum freedom of movement when watering the garden, without kinking the hose.

    Robust and removable wall bracket

    The use of robust materials with a metal core ensures long-lasting durability and stability. The removable wall bracket is particularly practical as it means you are not limited to one location. Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.

    Hose spike for HBX Automatic hose boxes

    The hose spike can be placed anywhere. It is simply screwed into the ground and ensures an extremely stable hold thanks to the robust metal spike. Thanks to the integrated spirit level in the hose spike, it can even be mounted on uneven terrain. With innovative FlexChange technology, the hose box can be placed on the hose spike easily and with no tools required. Thanks to a swivel radius of 360°, it is also possible to reach every corner of the garden with the hose and thus guarantee maximum freedom of movement when watering.

    Ground spike

    Integrated spirit level

    The integrated spirit level allows the hose spike to be screwed in vertically, including on uneven terrain.

    Robust metal spindle

    The robust metal spindle ensures an extremely stable hold in the ground.

    HBX 2.10 Compact hose box

    The HBX 2.10 Hose Box is the ideal solution for watering plants on balconies, roof terraces and in small gardens or for use out and about on camping trips. The box is supplied ready-to-use, with all the necessary accessories for outdoor use included in the scope of supply. The hose can be wound up quickly and effortlessly using the folding crank handle. Plus, with the reliable anti-drip system with two Aqua Stop connectors, disconnecting is simple and splash-free. This, combined with the intelligent storage concept for accessories and hose ends, ensures water marks on carpets or parquet flooring become a thing of the past. The compact dimensions mean the box can be stored in the smallest of spaces indoors, for example in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. Alternatively, the box can be mounted on the wall. The hose box is also suitable as a supply hose for Kärcher's K 2 – K 4 pressure washers.

    Hose box

    Hose connectors with Aqua Stop

    Easy decoupling without splashing water and avoiding water stains on carpet or parquet.

    Ergonomic handle

    Easy to handle and transport.

    Intelligent stowage system

    All accessories are securely stored on the box itself to save space.

    Foldable crank handle

    Reliable hose-winding and space-saving storage.

    Solid and secure stand

    Unwinds easily, even when used while out and about.

    Hose trolley

    Metal hose trolley HT 6 M

    The HT 6 M has everything you want in a good hose trolley. It has a metal hose reel, is super robust and can still be easily rolled wherever it is needed. With the extra-clever quick-release levers, you can quickly move the handle from a compact storage position to a comfortable height for pulling. The wide base of the hose trolley ensures a high level of stability and the stable hose guide and ergonomic crank ensure easy and reliable hose rewinding. And that's not all: the hose trolley boasts convenience features such as a drip stop, a practical nozzle holder and a foldable crank handle for space-saving storage.

    Non-slip, ergonomic handle

    The handle can be infinitely adjusted to the right height or pushed down for space-saving storage in the garage, garden shed or cellar.

    Practical nozzle holder

    During transport, storage or breaks, the hose end with the garden nozzle can be hooked onto the practical nozzle holder on the handle of the hose trolley.

    Practical hose guide

    The hose guide is located in the sturdy frame above the reel and ensures that the hose is rolled up evenly – without having to guide the hose by hand. To do this, simply operate the crank on the hose reel.

    Quick-release lever

    Simply fold up the quick-release levers on both sides and the handle can be conveniently extended or retracted to the appropriate height.

    Robust metal hose reel

    Designed for heavy-duty use: the sturdy metal reel with robust reel discs ensures particularly high resilience and stability.

    Foldable crank handle

    Reliable rolling up and space-saving storage thanks to a retractable crank handle.

    Angled hose connection

    The angled hose connection inside the reel prevents the hose from kinking and always guarantees maximum water flow.

    Extra-wide base

    The wide base and low centre of gravity of the hose reel ensure stability. This makes watering easier because the hose trolley also remains stationary when the hose is pulled.

    Hose reel

    Metal hose trolley HR 4.30 Set

    Whether on the wall or in the middle of your green oasis, the HR 4.30 hose reel set always cuts a fine figure. For watering, the reel can remain attached to the wall or simply be taken down for mobile use. The triangular shape with a low centre of gravity makes the hose reel incredibly stable, even in the middle of the garden, and the free-running ergonomic crank handle makes rolling up the hose child's play.

    Wall brackets

    Thanks to the sturdy wall bracket, the hose reel can be attached to the wall to save space. When watering, the hose reel can either remain hanging on the wall or be used as a mobile unit in the garden. The lower wall bracket of the HR 4.30 Set hose reel also offers the practical option of conveniently hanging and storing nozzles and spray lances.

    2-in-1 hose reel

    Simple practicality. Dual functionality. This hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden.

    Foldable crank handle

    Reliable rolling up and space-saving storage thanks to a retractable crank handle.

    Angled hose connection

    The angled hose connection inside the reel prevents the hose from kinking and always guarantees maximum water flow.

    Hose hanger

    Hose hanger Plus

    The robust and elegant Kärcher Hose hanger Plus is ideal for easy attachment to external walls. The practical hose hanger saves space and offers a storage option for nozzles and spray heads. The hose storage is suitable for all common garden hoses. So nothing can now get in the way of your gardening. The innovative Kärcher hose storage systems set new standards with regard to function, design and quality. Ideal for quickly rolling up and unrolling the hose – with minimum space requirements. Kärcher: the wise choice for your watering needs.

    Hose hanger

    Simple wall mounting

    Practical wall hose hanger: your garden hose can be stored on the wall to save space.

    Storage compartment

    Practical storage compartment for gardening gloves, hose connectors or similar items.

    Practical nozzle holder

    Thanks to the integrated nozzle holder, nozzles can be attached and stored directly on the wall hose hange.