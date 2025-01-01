Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-232.0This I-connector is ideal for connecting two Kärcher Rain System hoses or soaker hoses, allowing you to extend and tailor your watering system to meet your gardening needs.
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
101 x 26 x 26
