Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Grey Kärcher hose connector with ribbed central section and smooth ends, isolated on a white background.

    I - Connector

    Part number: 2.645-232.0

    This I-connector is ideal for connecting two Kärcher Rain System hoses or soaker hoses, allowing you to extend and tailor your watering system to meet your gardening needs.

    I - Connector