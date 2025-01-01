Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.673-572.0Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: The K 2 Classic pressure washer is ideally suited for lighter soiling around the home.
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Pressure (bar / MPa)
max. 110 / max. 11
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 360
Area performance (m²/h)
20
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
1.4
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
178 x 219 x 415
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas