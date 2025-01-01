The Kärcher K 2 Power Control Home pressure washer has everything you need for powerful outdoor cleaning. This machine comes with the Home accessory kit which includes a T 150 patio cleaner and Patio & Deck detergent to give your outdoor areas a new lease of life. From blasting away garden moss with the Dirt blaster, to rinsing away the dirt on your garden furniture. The accessories make getting the perfect pressure as simple as a twist and click. The Vario lance comes with three pressure settings to choose from, including a detergent setting for applying detergent effortlessly. Whilst the Dirt blaster has a rotary dirt to blast away even the most stubborn of dirt. The 5m robust high pressure hose gives you plenty of reach whilst cleaning around the garden. What's more is this machine has a handle and two smooth running wheels for easy transport whilst in use, and storage for when all jobs are complete. Whilst putting away your machine, nearly store the accessories on the machine with the on board storage. Always have Kärcher on hand with the Kärcher App, it contains everything you need from setting up your machine to step by step application guides.