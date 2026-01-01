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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose, spray gun, and two lance attachments on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 3 Classic

    Part number: 1.676-223.0

    • Practical hose and accessory storage
    • Very compact, easy-to-carry and easy-to-store cleaning device
    • Integrated suction mechanism for detergents