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High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.676-223.0
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow Rate (l/h)
380
Area performance (m²/h)
25
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Rated input power (kW)
1.6
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
264 x 256 x 450
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Application areas