Despite its compact proportions, the K 3 Classic still delivers the full power of a pressure washer. Plus, its aluminium telescopic handle ensures it can be stowed away to save space and is extremely portable and flexible. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 6-metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 3 Classic is suitable for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 25 m²/h.

Hose storage on the front cover Telescopic handle The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage. Detergent use Suction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency while cleaning, help prevent dirt from returning and help to protect and care for your surface. Integrated accessory storage on the device Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.