Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher K3 high-pressure cleaner with accessories: patio cleaner, detergent bottle, hose, and two spray lances.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 3 Power Control Home

    Part number: 1.676-111.0

    K 3 Power Control pressure washer with G 120 Q Power Control spray gun. With application consultant via app, which provides practical tips for even more efficient cleaning results. Incl. Home Kit.

    K 3 Power Control Home