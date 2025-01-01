Make light work of the toughest tasks with the Kärcher K 3 Power Control. This machine allows you to switch between surfaces with the accessories, and trigger gun pressure display. From rinsing away everyday mud from delicate paint work, to blasting off stubbron dirt from the patio, this machine can tackle any task, fast. Effortlessly apply detergent to efficiently increase your cleaning performance by using the integrated detergent tank in the base of the machine. Simply change the mode of your pressure washer with a click and twist of the vario lance. When you are finished with your machine neatly store away the cable, 7m high pressure hose, and accessories on the machine with the onbard storage. Easily transport your machine back into storage with the telescopic handle and two smooth running wheels. Always have Kärcher on hand with the Kärcher App, it contains everything you need from setting up your machine to step by step application guides. Tailor the app to your machine and accessories for the perfect cleaning result.

Clean tank solution The practical cleaning agent tank simplifies the application of cleaning agents.