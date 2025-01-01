Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.679-421.0Easy to transport and quick to stow away: the K 4 Classic pressure washer, incl. telescopic handle, for regular use on moderate dirt.
Power supply (Ph / V / Hz)
1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar)
20 - max. 130
Flow Rate (l/h)
420
Area performance (m²/h)
30
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (W)
1800
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
264 x 256 x 450
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas
K 4 Classic