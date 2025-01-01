The K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, finding the right pressure is also very easy. The application consultant integrated into the app supports users with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, a PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a telescopic handle for easy transport, as well as a parking position for readily accessible accessories at all times. The Car & Home Kit Plus includes the T 5 Surface Cleaner, 2 litres of Stone and Façade Cleaner, a foam jet, a rotating wash brush and 2 litres of Car Shampoo.

Outstanding performance