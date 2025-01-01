Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Sale
    Kärcher K4 high-pressure cleaner with accessories, including nozzles, surface cleaner, and cleaning solutions.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Record Holder Guinness World Records
    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High Pressure Washer

    K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus

    Part number: 1.324-311.0

    The K 4 Power Control Flex with PremiumFlex hose and G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun is suitable for moderate dirt all around the home and on cars too. Incl. Car & Home Plus Kit.

    K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus