Country: Ireland
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.324-302.0For more control: K 4 Power Control Flex pressure washer with application consultant via the app, G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun, Vario Power Spray lance and PremiumFlex hose.
Power supply (V / Hz)
230 - 240 / 50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 420
Area performance (m²/h)
30
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
1.8
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
12.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
15.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
405 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas
K 4 Power Control Flex