The K 4 Power Control Flex pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, finding the right pressure is also very easy: the application consultant integrated into the app supports users with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The K 4 Power Control Flex also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, a PremiumFlex high-pressure hose, a telescopic handle for comfortable transportation, as well as a parking position for readily accessible accessories.

Outstanding performance