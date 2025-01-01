Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.324-706.0For more control: the K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home with PremiumFlex hose, G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun for heavy dirt all around the home and on cars. Incl. Car & Home Kit.
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 500
Area performance (m²/h)
40
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power rating (kW)
2.1
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
12.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
20.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
405 x 306 x 584
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home