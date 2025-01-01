Free Shipping Over €50
High Pressure Washer
Part number: 1.317-362.0For more power: K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex pressure washer with PremiumFlex hose and G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun for stubborn dirt on patios, paths and cars.
Voltage (V)
230 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 550
Area performance (m²/h)
60
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 60
Power rating (kW)
2.8
Power Cable (m)
5
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
18.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
22.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
459 x 330 x 669
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
