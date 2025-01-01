Simply connect the K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on your smartphone via Bluetooth – and cleaning becomes even easier and more efficient. This is because the application consultant in the app gives practical tips and tricks for many cleaning situations and cleaning tasks. The app also offers many other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. Another practical feature is that the device has a boost mode for extra power, meaning even stubborn dirt is not an issue. The pressure levels can be set on the G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun with LCD display or transferred to the trigger gun with the help of the application consultant via the app – so that nothing can go wrong when cleaning. Other equipment details include the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance for a wide range of applications without having to change spray lance, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose, the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle and the parking position for readily accessible accessories.

Outstanding performance