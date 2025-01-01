Free Shipping Over €50
Battery vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.198-731.0The Kärcher KVA 2 Cordless vacuum cleaner is lightweight and powerful. A 40 minute run-time, USB-C Charging and a range of accessories allows for uninterrupted cleaning throughout the home.
Battery powered device
1
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Sound power level (dB(A))
78
Container capacity (ml)
600
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 40 approx. 20 approx. 9
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
240
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 224 x 1100
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas
KVA 2 Cordless