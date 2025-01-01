Free Shipping Over €50
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.628-451.0
Rated input power (W)
1000
Suction Power (W)
230
Vacuum (mbar)
230
Air flow (l/s)
45
Container capacity (l)
17
Container material
Stainless steel
Power Cable (m)
4
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
74
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
353 x 328 x 493
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas
KWD 3 S Anniversary