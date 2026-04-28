Microfiber cloth kit for bathrooms | Kärcher

The bathroom microfiber cloth set contains two special soft microfiber velour floor cloths for steam cleaning in bathrooms. The additional microfiber abrasive cloth removes stubborn lime scale and soap residues with minimal effort. The microfiber polishing cloth for mirrors and other smooth surfaces ensures you have all the tools you need to achieve brilliant cleaning results in your bathroom. Suitable for use with Kärcher SC1 to SC3 steam cleaners.

Abrasive microfiber cloth for hand nozzle with abrasive and soft microfibers Abrasive fibres for optimal removal of limescale. The soft microfibers of the cloth optimally take in the dirt. High quality microfiber Machine wash at 60°C if possible High quality microfiber polishing cloth Streak-free polishing results, with very good water absorption. Soft floor cloth of high quality microfiber fleece Optimal dirt removal, high dirt absorption; microfiber guarantees a good cleaning result on all hard surfaces.