    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black and yellow design, featuring multiple spray settings.

    MP 145 Multi Power Jet

    Part number: 2.643-239.0

    The Kärcher multi-power jet has 5 different types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, High Pressure fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet.

