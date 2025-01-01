Nozzle Set

The set includes the New spray nozzle (2.645-264.0), a free-flow universal connector, an aqua-stop universal connector and tap adaptor with reducer. The small spray nozzle can be easily adjusted to water pots or borders, with a spray pattern ranging from fine mist to pencil jet. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.

Aqua Stop For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing.