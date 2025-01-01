Free Shipping Over €50
Mobile cleaner
Part number: 1.599-304.0With a foldable water tank, easy to transport, easy to store and always ready to go: the OC 3 foldable mobile outdoor cleaner with lithium-ion battery for mobile cleaning.
Pressure range
Low pressure
Flow Rate (l/min)
max. 2
Battery powered device
1
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Battery running time (min)
15
Battery charging time (h)
2.25
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
305 x 298 x 271
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas
OC 3 Foldable