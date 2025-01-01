Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher portable cleaner with a grey handle, black lid, and yellow base, connected to a coiled black hose.

    Mobile cleaner

    OC 4 MJ

    Part number: 1.599-354.0

    The compact pressure washer with lithium-ion battery and water tank for cleaning on the go without a power supply or water connection – optimum cleaning performance for many applications.