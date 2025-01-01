Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 1.599-354.0The compact pressure washer with lithium-ion battery and water tank for cleaning on the go without a power supply or water connection – optimum cleaning performance for many applications.
Pressure range
Low pressure
Flow Rate (l/min)
max. 2
Battery powered device
1
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Battery running time (min)
22
Battery charging time (h)
3.5
Colour
grey
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
296 x 291 x 240
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
