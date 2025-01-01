Free Shipping Over €50
Mobile cleaner
Part number: 1.328-522.0Battery-powered medium-pressure cleaner with 18 V exchangeable battery and battery charger, compact and portable for quick intermediate cleaning without a power and water connection. The suction hose is available separately.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Pressure (bar)
max. 24
Pressure range
Medium pressure
Flow Rate (l/h)
max. 200
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 12
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
300
Charging current (A)
0.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
grey
Weight without accessories (kg)
5.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
349 x 321 x 586
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas
OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set