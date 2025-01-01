Compact and portable cleaning independently of a power connection or water supply – the OC 6-18 Premium battery-powered medium-pressure cleaner is ideal for fast and efficient intermediate cleaning on the go or around the home. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, stubborn dirt can be quickly removed from bicycles, camping or garden furniture, toys and much more. The 12-litre water trolley with large wheels and extendible telescopic handle also serves as a mobile base for the battery-powered medium-pressure cleaner. If a water connection is available, the device can also be operated without a tank. With a separately available suction hose, water from wells, buckets or natural bodies of water can also be used. The pressure gun and spray lance can be fixed to the tank for transporting. The extensive range of accessories makes the OC 6-18 Premium even more versatile: a foam jet or a wash brush are available separately, for example. The exchangeable battery is not included in the scope of supply and can be used in all battery-powered devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Featuring Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows the remaining capacity when working, charging and storing.

Practical accessory holder on the machine