Premium Spray Bottle Kit | Kärcher

The Premium Spray Bottle Kit is the perfect partner for your Karcher Window Vac, Simply spray the mixture of water and specially formulated detergent onto your smooth surface, agitate using the microfibre cloth and use your Karcher window vac for sparkling streak-free results. The package includes an adjustable wiper for cleaning both wide and narrow windows. With the hook-and-loop-fastening system, the microfibre wiping cloth can be easily attached and removed. The 20ml Window Cleaner Concentrate helps to remove stubborn stains such as grease, insects, finger marks and emissions from smooth surfaces. In addition, the dirt scraper can be used to effortlessly remove stubborn dirt from your windows.

Size Adjustable Wipers For the individual wiping of both large and small windows. Hook-and-Loop System Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the microfibre wiping cloth can be replaced - quickly and easily. Dirt Scraper Even the most stubborn of dirt can be removed with ease