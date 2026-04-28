Premium Spray Bottle Kit | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.633-129.0The Premium Spray Bottle Kit includes a microfibre wiping cloth with hook and loop system, wide and narrow wipers, dirt scraper and 20 ml glass cleaning concentrate.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Fibre composition textile
80 % Polyester; 15 % Polyamid
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
120 x 120 x 250
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas