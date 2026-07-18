PS 20 Handheld Surface Cleaner | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.644-018.0The PS 20 Handheld is the perfect addition to the KHB 5 - Battery Handheld Cleaner. Ideal for cleaning small outdoor areas.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
729 x 198 x 768
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas