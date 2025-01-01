PS 40 Power Scrubber

The Kärcher PS40 power scrubber comes with three integrated high-pressure nozzles, this means that it is more powerful than a standard manual scrubber. This powerful scrubber quickly and easily removes stubborn dirt from surfaces using its high pressure. The Kärcher PS40 power scrubber is a great addition to your Kärcher pressure washer as it is an ideal solution for cleaning stairs, patios, facades, garages, balconies, walls, paths and drives along with being suitable for all Kärcher K2 – K7 pressure washers.

Three integrated high-pressure nozzles For removing stubborn dirt from different kinds of surfaces. Integrated brush Fast removal of residual water. Compact design Ideal for cleaning corners and edges without splash back. Powerful cleaning with high pressure For removing stubborn dirt from different kinds of surfaces. Combination of a high-pressure jet and a manual brush pressure Extra powerful cleaning performance compared to a normal scrubber.