    Kärcher garden irrigation kit with yellow box, hose, connectors, drip line, and spray nozzle arranged on a white background.

    Rain Box

    Part number: 2.645-238.0

    The Kärcher Rain Box is the ideal garden irrigation starter kit, containing almost everything you need for the Rain System including filters, drip collars, connection parts and hoses.