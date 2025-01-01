Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    White Kärcher robotic vacuum cleaner with a circular design, featuring a docking station and control buttons on top.

    Robot vacuum cleaner with wiping function

    RCV 5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.269-641.0

    The RCV 5 vacuums and mops completely independently with the help of AI. Fitted with precise LiDAR navigation, a dual-laser system and camera, obstacles are avoided effortlessly.

