Hard floors and low-pile carpets are independently and systematically cleaned by the RCV 5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Dry dirt is transported into the built-in waste container by the rotating brush, the side brush for the edges and the fan. The ultrasonic sensor detects carpets that would be better cleaned using the Auto Boost function. The RCV 5 doesn't just vacuum but can also wet mop, automatically avoiding carpet when in mopping mode. Via the app, the RCV 5 will automatically create a map of the rooms by detecting the surroundings (LiDAR). Individual cleaning parameters can be set for every room - simply select which rooms should be vacuumed, mopped or not cleaned. Thanks to the dual-laser system with camera, the RCV 5 also detects and avoids flat obstacles such as cables, socks or shoes, whilst additional sensors prevent the device from falling. For cleaning, you can conveniently start the RCV 5 via the app, use a preset individual schedule or press a button on the device to start your cleaning. Voice output of the device will provide the most important information and status.

Wet mopping For even better cleaning results, the RCV 5 can also damp mop. If needed, use the wiping unit with microfibre cloth, fill the fresh water tank and you are ready to go. The RCV 5 cleaning robot can either be used for dry cleaning only, for wet mopping only, or with both options together in combined cleaning mode. Precise navigation using artificial intelligence With fast, robust LiDAR navigation, the robot scans and maps the rooms with precision, ensuring the best orientation for reliable cleaning trips even in the dark. The dual-laser sensor and camera on the robot even allow it to recognise small or flat objects that are too small for the LiDAR system (e.g. shoes, socks or cables). If the dual laser-camera system detects obstacles, it incorporates them into the map. The robot passes around them with an intelligent navigation manoeuvre, avoiding getting stuck or causing damage. Carpet detection and Auto Boost The RCV 5 automatically detects carpeted surfaces using an ultrasonic sensor and shows these on the map in the app. If wet mopping is activated, the robot avoids the detected carpeted surfaces and goes around them. The Auto Boost function increases the suction power on carpeted surfaces as needed, for even better cleaning results. Fall sensors The fall sensors reliably prevent the RCV 5 from falling down steps or drops. The sensors scan the floor. If a large drop is detected, the robot receives a signal, triggering it to turn around. Data protection and updates Kärcher places great importance on data protection and takes extreme care to ensure all the applicable legal requirements are met. The entire data transfer between the Home Robots app and your robotic vacuum cleaner and mop runs via a cloud to servers located in Germany only. Regular updates improve and extend the performance of the robotic vacuum cleaner and app. This also means the security of the system is constantly updated to match current specifications. Voice output Always well informed: the RCV 5 uses voice output to provide important information and share the current status. Always well informed: the RCV 5 uses voice output to provide important information and share the current status. Convenient app control with WLAN The app can be used to adapt many of the settings to match individual preferences. Using the app, you can configure the RCV 5 cleaning robot and control it from any location. Even if you're not at home. Information about the current device status and a display showing the current cleaning progress is available via the app. Precise mapping with versatile customisation options The app can store multiple maps for multiple floors. It is possible to define zones where you do not wish the robot to go. Definition of selected areas which are to be cleaned multiple times, cleaned using an intensive cleaning mode or mopped with more water. Adjustment of cleaning parameters Definition of different cleaning parameters in the app, for individual areas of rooms (e.g. suction power, water volume or number of cleans per surface). Timer program You can schedule cleaning times and create cleaning plans via the app. The RCV 5 independently starts cleaning journeys based on scheduled dates and times.