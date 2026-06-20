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    Round brush set with brass bristles | Kärcher

    Three Kärcher brass brushes with black plastic bases arranged diagonally on a white background.

    Round brush set with brass bristles

    Part number: 2.863-061.0

    Round brush set with brass bristles for removing stubborn and ingrained dirt. Ideal for insensitive surfaces.