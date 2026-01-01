The Kärcher S 4 Twin sweeper makes light work of all your sweeping tasks, from petals in spring to autumn leaves and winter grit. It collects the sweepings in its 20-litre waste hopper, achieving superb results all around the home and garden. Twin long-bristled side brushes give this effective machine a sweeping width of 680mm, allowing it to sweep up to 2400m² an hour, effortlessly. It cleans right up to the edges, and the side brushes attach without the need for tools. To allow you to work comfortably, the push handle can be adjusted to the exact height you require, so it's kinder to your back. It's also easy to carry and store, collapsing away to save space when needed and with no need to stoop. The waste container can be emptied without coming into contact with the dirt.

Practical cap for side brush Tool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up and deployment. Comfortable Footplate Collapse sweeper fully without stooping – for space-saving storage. Height adjustment with bayonet fitting Back-friendly sweeping thanks to individual height adjustment. Large Waste Hopper Frequent emptying of waste hopper is not necessary. Simple removal of waste hopper Simple emptying of waste hopper. Stand-alone waste container Empty waste hopper without any contact with dirt. Large Sweeping Width High cleaning performance. Sweeping close to the edge Thorough sweeping of corners, edges and crevices. Practical Carrying Handle The sweeper can be easily carried and stored thanks to the carrying handle.