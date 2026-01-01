Save big on summer essentials☀️ SHOP SUMMER DEALS ❱

    Yellow Kärcher push sweeper with dual rotating brushes and a black handle, designed for outdoor cleaning.

    Push sweeper

    S 4 Twin

    Part number: 1.766-362.0

    • Ideal for smaller outdoor areas
    • 2 side brushes for extended working width
    • Thermal handle at push handle