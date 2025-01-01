Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Two circular brush attachments with black and white bristles, designed for Kärcher cleaning equipment, placed on a white background.

    S4 side brushes for wet waste

    Part number: 2.644-032.0

    These sweeper side brushes make light work of your sweeping tasks, from petals in spring to autumn leaves, winter grit and wet waste. Suitable for the S 4 Twin sweepers.

