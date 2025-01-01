S4 side brushes for wet waste

These sweeper side brushes are made up of standard bristles, which help make light work of your sweeping tasks, from petals in spring to autumn leaves, winter grit and wet waste. For example, we recommend that you use the brushes to sweep up leaves that have become wet from the rain and are stuck to the ground. The side brushes are suitable for the S 4 Twin sweepers.

Special brush configuration made up of a mixture of standard bristles and bristles that are three times harder Improved output force for loosening and sweeping up wet waste. Even fine waste is reliably swept up.