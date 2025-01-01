Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.644-032.0These sweeper side brushes make light work of your sweeping tasks, from petals in spring to autumn leaves, winter grit and wet waste. Suitable for the S 4 Twin sweepers.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 250 x 50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
S4 side brushes for wet waste