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Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Steam cleaner
Part number: 1.516-418.0The SC 1 EasyFix is a compact 2-in-1 steam mop and is ideal for quick, chemical-free cleaning, removing and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾, using nothing but tap water.
Test certificate¹⁾
Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
20
Heating output (W)
1200
Max. steam pressure (bar)
3
Cable length (m)
4
Heating time (min)
3
Boiler capacity (l)
0.2
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
321 x 127 x 186
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas