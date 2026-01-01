Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Kärcher steam cleaner set with various attachments, including brushes, nozzles, extension tubes, cleaning pads, and a measuring cup.

    Steam cleaner

    SC 1 EasyFix

    Part number: 1.516-418.0

    The SC 1 EasyFix is a compact 2-in-1 steam mop and is ​​ideal for quick, chemical-free cleaning, removing and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾, using nothing but tap water.
    ¹⁾
    When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
    ²⁾
    When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).