Steam mop
Part number: 1.513-561.0Lightweight, slim and with an upright design: the entry-level price model is ready for use in just 30 seconds for carefree, deep cleaning with steam.
Test certificate¹⁾
Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
30
Heating output (W)
1300
Cable length (m)
5
Heating time (min)
0.5
Tank capacity (l)
0.2
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
314 x 147 x 1197
²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus).
Equipment
SC 1 Upright