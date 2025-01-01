Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Sale
    Kärcher cordless electric mop with battery and two cleaning pads on a white background.

    Steam mop

    SC 1 Upright

    Part number: 1.513-561.0

    Lightweight, slim and with an upright design: the entry-level price model is ready for use in just 30 seconds for carefree, deep cleaning with steam.

    SC 1 Upright