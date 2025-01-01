The Kärcher SC 2 Upright EasyFix steam mop is extremely easy to operate and can be used to clean all sealed hard floors - even wood. Thorough cleaning removes 99.99% of common household bacteria entirely without using chemicals. The steam mop heats up in no time and, thanks to its permanently refillable and removable fresh water tank it provides continuous steam without interrupting your work. It includes a descaling cartridge which prevents the build-up of limescale, keeping the machine in good condition at all times. In combination with our high-quality microfibre cloths, the EasyFix floor nozzle with hook-and-loop fastener guarantees a more thorough cleaning result than you would get with conventional methods such as using a mop as well as allowing effortless cloth changing without coming into contact with dirt.

Preset steam flow control in 2 stages for cleaning different surfaces Set to the ideal steam flow by selecting the correct floor type symbol for wood or tiles Slim line product design with integrated swivel joint Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint. Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. Short heat-up time With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time. Red pulsating light indicates the device is heating up and a constant green light indicates that the device is ready to use. EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.