Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher steam cleaner with various attachments, including brushes, nozzles, extension tubes, and cleaning pads.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2023

    Steam cleaner

    SC 3 Deluxe Home

    Part number: 1.513-432.0

    Heats up in just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe, with LED illuminated ring and perfect accessory storage, cleans without any interruptions thanks to the permanently refillable water tank.

    SC 3 Deluxe Home