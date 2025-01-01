The SC 3 Deluxe is ready to start after a heat-up time of just 30 seconds and eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ on hard surfaces. With its integrated accessory storage compartment on the device, simple and convenient storage of accessories, cables and hoses is possible. Other features include the integrated descaling cartridge, the permanently refillable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning, the illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode, as well as various accessories for removing stubborn dirt on tiles, hobs and exhaust hoods and in crevices and joints. It also comes with the EasyFix floor nozzle with a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be effortlessly attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The two-step steam regulation always guarantees perfect adaptation of the steam flow to the surface and the respective level of dirt.

Short heat-up time With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time. Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge The tank is easy to fill at any time – for non-stop steam without interrupting your work. Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth Outstanding cleaning results on any hard floor around the home. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint. Multifunctional accessories Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more. Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt. Child safety lock on the steam gun A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children. Two-stage steam flow control The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt. On/off switch on the device Switching the device on and off is easy.