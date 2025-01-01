Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher steam cleaner with accessories including nozzles, brushes, extension tubes, and cleaning pads arranged on a white background.

    Steam cleaner

    SC 5 EasyFix Iron Plug

    Part number: 1.512-663.0

    Kärcher’s top of the range and most powerful steam cleaner kills 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ using just tap water.The VapoHydro function tackles even the toughest dirt.

