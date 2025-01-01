The Kärcher SC 5 EasyFix is our top-of-the-range most powerful steam cleaner with a 4.2 bar steam pressure that harnesses the dirt-shifting power of steam to remove and kill 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾. It delivers amazing deep cleaning results using nothing but tap water, meaning it's ideal for allergy sufferers. It includes all the attachments needed to make light work of removing grease from oven doors and hobs, everyday dirt from hard floors, limescale and mould from tiles and taps, leaving your home effortlessly sparkling with no chemicals or scrubbing. The twin tank system with a 1.5L removable and refillable water tank allows uninterrupted continuous cleaning making it perfect for the larger cleaning tasks. The steam intensity can be adjusted to the surface and the dirt, it includes the VapoHydro function which combines powerful steam and a blast of hot water to tackle even the toughest dirt. There is a cable storage compartment, accessory storage compartment and a parking position for the floor nozzle making it easy to store the product. The EasyFix floor tool system ensures convenient hands-free cloth removal.

VapoHydro function Adds hot water to steam. Dirt is removed more easily and simply washed away. For even better cleaning results. Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint. Continuously refillable, removable water tank Convenient water filling allowing non-stop cleaning. Multifunctional accessories Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt. Child safety lock on the steam gun A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children. Four-stage steam flow regulation The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt. Accessory storage and parking position Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks. On/Off dial on the cleaner Switching the device on and off is easy. Integrated cable storage compartment Secure storage of the cable and other accessories.