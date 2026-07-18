Scrubbing brush | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.644-423.0The versatile scrubbing brush for mobile cleaning removes stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly. Can be fitted directly on the trigger gun of the OC mobile outdoor cleaners.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
169 x 53 x 21
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas